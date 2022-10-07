Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
