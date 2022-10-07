Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

