Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.47.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $197.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $184.94 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.86.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

