Inverse Finance Price Tops $67.96 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance token can currently be bought for $67.96 or 0.00346020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance was first traded on December 17th, 2022. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 245,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,560 tokens. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @inversefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inverse Finance’s official message board is medium.com/inverse-finance. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance.

Inverse Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Finance (INV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inverse Finance has a current supply of 190,000 with 93,725.63416095 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Finance is 67.85915413 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $308,585.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inverse.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

