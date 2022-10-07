Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.