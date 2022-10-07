Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Trading Down 1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.31. 28,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 18,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.
