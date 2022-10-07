Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
