Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

