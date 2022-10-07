Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 41,247 shares.The stock last traded at $153.77 and had previously closed at $156.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

