Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,323 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 427,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,033. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.