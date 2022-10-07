Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Down 11.6 %

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

