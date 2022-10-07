Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,053 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.71 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

