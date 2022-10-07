Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

NEM opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.