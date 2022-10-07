Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after buying an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,475,000 after buying an additional 750,702 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

