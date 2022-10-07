Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $229.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

