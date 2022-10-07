Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BMO opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

