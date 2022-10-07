Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $732.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $712.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

