iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

TLH traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,203. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.15 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00.

