iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. 6,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,964. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.03.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.