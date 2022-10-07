iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.67. Approximately 1,173,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,834,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.
