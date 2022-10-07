iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 472.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 349,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,729. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

