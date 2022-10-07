iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.

