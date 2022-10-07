iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.66. 3,837,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,172,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.