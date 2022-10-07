iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.53. 31,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 330,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 219,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period.

