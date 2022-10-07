iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 18,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 29,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

