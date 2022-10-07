iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2,070.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,291,000 after buying an additional 146,870 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. S&T Bank PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EFA stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,602,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

