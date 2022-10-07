iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 464,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,602,266. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.