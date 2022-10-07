iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 66,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,970. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.