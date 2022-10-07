iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2,090.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 2.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $281,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 463,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,861. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

