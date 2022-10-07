iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 329,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.98. 8,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.