iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.89. 71,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

