iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
IJH traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. 68,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.