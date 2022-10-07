iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IJH traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. 68,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

