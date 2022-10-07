iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $231.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

