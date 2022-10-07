iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

