iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.62. 111,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.