iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

SVAL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

