iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.60

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 78603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

