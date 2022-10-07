ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.34

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.34 and traded as low as $53.00. ITOCHU shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 24,361 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.
Institutional Trading of ITOCHU
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
