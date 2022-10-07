ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.34

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.34 and traded as low as $53.00. ITOCHU shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 24,361 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.