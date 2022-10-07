Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $0.58. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 45,596 shares traded.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.26% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Recommended Stories

