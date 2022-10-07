Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jamf by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 476,312 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

