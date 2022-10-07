Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henderson Land Development Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henderson Land Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Henderson Land Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henderson Land Development’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
Henderson Land Development stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
About Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
