Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

