Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on New World Development Company Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New World Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New World Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

New World Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVLY opened at $1.38 on Friday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

