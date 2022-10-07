Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,283.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 26.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

