Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,283.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HSON stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
