Jetfuel Finance Price Down 3.4% This Week (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.56 or 0.00110786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance was first traded on December 6th, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,864 tokens. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @jetfuelfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetfuel Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@jetfuelfinance. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jetfuel Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jetfuel Finance is 21.56313767 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36,835.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetfuel.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

