Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 178,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,078,696 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,685 shares of company stock worth $2,100,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $14,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth about $16,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

