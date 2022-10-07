JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 75,903 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1,339.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 671,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,532 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.