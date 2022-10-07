JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €42.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX stock opened at €19.97 ($20.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.95. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

