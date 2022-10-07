JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NIKE by 396.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

