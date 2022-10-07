JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $56.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of CPE opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

