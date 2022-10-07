JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 260

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 430.50 ($5.20).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.18. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 84.35 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.29 million and a PE ratio of 543.16.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Insiders have bought a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $20,921,000 in the last quarter.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.