Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,312 ($15.85) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,568 ($18.95).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 1,374 ($16.60) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,717.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

